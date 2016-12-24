West Brom boss backs bench-warmer Schlupp for seeking Leicester City exit

Tony Pulis has hailed his transfer target Jeffrey Schlupp who is down the pecking order at Leicester City for pushing for his exit.

Pulis has hit out at big-earning Premier League stars content to sit on the bench or in the stands at top clubs ahead of ''earning'' their money elsewhere.

''It is getting the players to come to the football club,'' Pulis said. ''We are trying to get players at this football club who will progress the club over a period of time.

''But there are a lot of players who are not in teams who still prefer to be at so called bigger clubs than playing week in, week out.

''There are players at the bigger clubs who haven’t even broken into their teams who still prefer the protection of that bigger club than maybe going to another club to work and play and earn the money that they should be doing.

''It rides high with certain players more so than sometimes playing football.

''There is a serious barrier to break down at times and it is important you get the chance to speak to these players as they should be squeezing the pips out of their playing career.

''This is a very good club to be at and be playing. It is an opportunity and a chance for players to come and play.

''Jonny Evans is an example of one player who couldn’t get in United’s team and now he is being talked about with Arsenal and Liverpool after doing well here.''

Comments