West Brom buoyed in Jeffrey Schlupp pursuit after Ghana Africa Cup of Nations snub

Premier League club West Brom has been handed boost in their pursuit of signing out-of-favor Leicester City winger Jeffrey Schlupp after the Ghana snubbed him ahead 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

The former Chelsea trainer released his provisional squad for the competition without the Jeffrey Schlupp who contributed towards the team's qualification to the continental showpiece.

West Brom want to sign Schlupp, who is keen to leave Leicester for more game time, in January, however, signing him and losing him for one month was discouraging the Baggies.

But now that he is not part of the Ghana squad they will pursue him since he wont go to Gabon.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)