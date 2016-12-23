West Brom manager Tony Pulis still interested in want-away Leicester City winger Jeff Schlupp

West Brom manager Tony Pulis still holds and interest in versatile Ghana man Jeffrey Schlupp after seeing two bids reaching £13m rejected in the summer.

The 23-year-old is believed to be unhappy at the club over lack of regular playing opportunities this season.

The West African winger has fallen out of Claudio Ranieri's reckoning since starting the 5-0 defeat in Porto in the UEFA Champions League, suggesting a move may be possible.

Pulis is looking to freshen up his squad in the winter and has identified the Ghanaian as the missing link.

He will be hopeful of landing his man with a big pay-rise

Schlupp, who refused to extend his contract at the end of last season, is reported to be frustrated with his lack of regular playing time.

The versatile player made 24 league appearances for Leicester last season as they won the title.

