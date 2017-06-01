West Ham and Leicester City to miss out on Atletico Madrid star Partey after transfer ban

English Premier League sides West Ham and Leicester City are set to miss out on Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) rejected his club Atletico Madrid's appeal against a transfer ban for signing minors.

The two clubs are among four English side including Watford and Middeslbrough who were all keen on signing the Ghanaian midfielder this summer.

However the decision by CAS to uphold the FIFA ruling of banning Atletico Madrid for signing minors will affect the future of Partey as they will be reluctant to sell him because they can't buy a replacement.

The La Liga club said in a statement that CAS had reduced their January 2016 FIFA-imposed fine of 900,000 Swiss Francs ($927,548) to 550,000 but had upheld a two-window transfer ban, prohibiting them from registering players bought this summer.

Atletico finished third in La Liga last season, 15 points adrift of Real Madrid, and risk falling further behind the champions and Barcelona next season as Spain's two biggest clubs are expected to spend big on renovating their squads.

The decision could also affect the future of Partey, the subject of frequent speculation linking him with a move to the English Premier League sides.

FIFA, who also banned Barcelona from registering players for two transfer windows in 2014 for a similar misdemeanour, welcomed the upholding of the transfer ban.