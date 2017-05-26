West Ham and Southampton showing interest in Juventus midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah

English Premier League sides West Ham United and Southampton are interested in signing Juventus midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah, according to reports Italy.

The 28-year-old, whose contract with Juve runs until 2018, has made 23 appearances in all competitions for the Italian champions this season, creating two goals.

Asamoah has been linked with a move away from Juventus this summer, with Turkish giants Galatasaray lurking with interest.

And now, according to Calciomercato, the Ghana international is also wanted by Premier League duo West Ham and Southampton.

However, this is not the first time English clubs have come calling, with Chelsea linked with a move for the midfielder earlier this season.

Juventus resisted Chelsea's advances, but will find it more difficult to ward off interest in their highly-rated star during the summer window.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)