West Ham boss Bilic explains why Andre Ayew was not selected against West Brom

West Ham manager Slaven Bilic says deliberately decided to rest Andre Ayew in their 2-2 draw with West Brom on Saturday.

Ayew has just returned from Ghana's Africa Cup of Nations campaign which saw them claim fourth place in Equatorial Guinea.

Bilic said: ''Andre Ayew came back on Friday. He had a long Africa Cup of Nations – they didn't play more games than we played here so it's not physical, but psychologically it means a lot to them and it drained him.

“They were there until the end – they played for third place – so we gave him a few days off and he came back on Friday.

"That's why he was not in the squad on Saturday."

