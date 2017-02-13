West Ham boss Slaven Bilic explains Andre Ayew's absence in West Brom draw

West Ham manager Slaven Bilic has shed light on the absence of Andre Ayew in Saturday's 2-2 stalemate against West Brom, citing emotional fatigue as the chief reason.

According to the Hammers boss, the 27-year-old is suffering from mental exhaustion after playing at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

Ayew was rested as the Hammers shared the spoills against West Brom at the London stadium over the weekend.

"Andre Ayew came back on Friday. He had a long Africa Cup of Nations – they didn’t play more games than we played here so it’s not physical, but psychologically it means a lot to them and it drained him," he told the club's website

"They were there until the end – they played for third place – so we gave him a few days off and he came back on Friday.

"That’s why he was not in the squad on Saturday.”

The Ghana international has struggled to establish himself at the club since he made the switch from Swansea City.

He could be in line to return for the side ahead of their next game against Watford at Vicarage Road on February 25.

