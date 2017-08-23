West Ham, Burnley target Abdul-Majeed Waris dropped from Ghana squad for 2018 World Cup qualifier

West Ham United and Burnley target Abdul-Majeed Waris, who is also wanted by Brighton, has been left of Ghana's squad for the 2018 World Cup qualifiers against Congo.

The France-based attacker is not part of the 24-man squad released by coach Kwesi Appiah on Wednesday ahead of the matches to be played in Kumasi and Brazzaville.

Coach Appiah will be relying on three strikers Asamoah Gyan, Jordan Ayew and Raphael Dwamena for the matches.

Waris has not played for Lorient so far this season as he delayed his return for pre-season angling for a move away from the relegated club.

With no matches played so far this season, coach Appiah has decided to leave Waris out of the game.

Ghana face Congo in the double header on 1 September in Kumasi with the return leg four days later in Brazzaville.

Burnley are closing in on a £9million deal for the Lorient forward Waris.

Sean Dyche is hopeful the deal can completed this week to join £15m man Chris Wood through the door at Burnley.

West Ham, West Brom and Brighton were all tracking Waris but the Clarets are set to beat them in the race for his signature.

Dyche initially explored other options after Andre Gray left the club to join Watford in an £18m switch, but after being rebuffed in efforts to sign Florian Andone from Deportivo La Coruna and Duvan Zapata from Napoli, turned to the Ghana international to bolster his attacking options.

Waris, who can play as a winger or as a second striker, had a trail at Manchester City at the age of 17 and has won 22 caps for Ghana, scoring four times.

The 25-year netted nine times in 35 appearances last season but couldn't prevent Lorient from dropping out of Ligue 1. Burnley however appear to have lost out in the battle to sign Sam Clucas from Hull City after they agreed to sell the midfielder in a £16.5m deal with Swansea.

