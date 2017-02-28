West Ham captain Mark Noble hails Andre Ayew's mental toughness in Watford draw

West Ham United captain Mark Noble has hailed Andre Ayew's mental strength after he made a scoring return for the club against Watford over the weekend.

The Ghanaian recorded just his second goal for the Hammers since joining from Swansea City in the summer.

The 27-year-old pulled the trigger and the match needed equalizer at Vicarage Road as the two teams shared the spoils.

The West African has endured a frustrating start to life in London after he picked up a thigh injury during his debut against Chelsea in August.

Ayew's West Ham career appeared to have been ravaged by the two-months injury lay-out but he seems to be picking himself up slowly.

And Hammers' captain Mark Noble has been impressed with the mental toughness of the Ghana deputy captain.

"I was speaking to 'Dre the other day and said 'Look, when you come to a new club and get injured in your first game and are out for three months, then you come back and you're away for another month at the African Nations Cup, it's so hard to get back involved'," said Noble.

"Credit to 'Dre, because he's come back and worked hard, he's great around the squad and he got what he deserved.

"He is a very, very good signing and I knew that when we signed him, but he's had it tough. I'm pretty sure he'll stay fit now and get us some more goals."

West Ham take on leaders Chelsea at the London stadium on Monday March 6.

