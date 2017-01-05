West Ham chasing Sunderland striker Defoe as Andre Ayew replacement for AFCON

West Ham manager Slaven Bilic is chasing Sunderland attacker Jermain Defoe as the replacement for Andre Ayew who has joined Ghana for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

Ayew, the deputy Ghana captain, has netted only once for the London side after struggling with injuries since his record transfer move from Swansea in the summer.

The London Club have already had a £6m bid for striker Jermain Defoe rejected by Sunderland.

Defoe, 34, has scored 11 goals in 21 appearances for the Premier League strugglers this season and they are poised in keeping him.

However, Bilic is not giving up on the English man.

The Croat is worried about his goal-scoring options having seen Andy Carroll, Andre Ayew and Diafra Sakho combine for just four Premier League goals between them so far this season.

Ayew is expected to stay injury free to help the Hammers produce the form that saw them place 7th last season.

