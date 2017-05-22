West Ham could turn concerning comments about Andre Ayew into something positive

Andre Ayew joined West Ham United from Premier League rivals Swansea City in the summer of 2016 for a transfer fee reported by The Sun to be worth £20.5 million.

The 27-year-old winger suffered a long-term injury on his Premier League debut for West Ham, but he still made 15 starts and nine substitute appearances in the Premier League this season.

The Ghana international scored five goals and provided two assists in the league for the Hammers, who will be hoping that he kicks on and steps up his game next season.

However, Ayew’s father has suggested that the winger may not be at the London Stadium next season and has hinted at a possible move to Marseille.

"We will see from Marseille's recruitment this summer just how far they want to go,” former Marseille player Abedi Pele told The Sun regarding Ayew’s future.

"It is possible that Andre will return to them one day. He is a child of the club, and Marseille made him into who he is today. He has a love for the club shirt, and the fans know that he is ready to do anything for his club.”

West Ham fans will be disappointed with Abedi Pele’s comments, but the club could take advantage of this situation.

If indeed Ayew wants to leave the Hammers for Marseille in the summer transfer window and the French club want him back, then the London outfit could get more than they paid for him and then reinvest that money into new signings.

In the summer of 2015, West Ham signed Dimitri Payet from Marseille for a transfer fee reported by The Daily Mail to be worth £10.7 million.

In the January transfer window, the Hammers sold Payet to Marseille for a fee reported by BBC Sport to be worth £25m after the France international attacking midfielder made it clear that he wanted to leave.

If a similar situation happens with Ayew, then West Ham could feel confident of getting more than the £20.5m they paid for the winger.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)