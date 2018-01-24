West Ham fans charge on club over rejected Andre Ayew offer

@davidgold £14 mil bid for ayew turned down?
West Ham United fans have vented their frustration over the club's refusal to cash in on out-of-favour Ghana international Andre Ayew after the club rejected a £14million offer from Swansea City last week.
Ayew left the Liberty Stadium in August 2016 for the Hammers, who paid close to £20m for the player who had scored 15 times in his debut Premier League season.
However, he has struggled to establish himself as a first-team regular at West Ham since he joined.
He is a priority target for new Swansea manager Carlos Carvalhal but their opening bid of £14 million was turned down, with West Ham considering whether to keep the Ghana international after Andy Carroll's injury.
Following the West Ham's refusal to accept the bid from Swansea, fans have taken to twitter to react to the club's decision to reject the offer, angrily suggesting that the decision is 'plain stupid' and that the club should be cashing in on both players whilst even messaging co-owner David Gold to share their frustration at keeping two bit-part, underwhelming players rather than offloading them and reinvesting in the squad.
@davidgold £14 mil bid for ayew turned down?
I would have bit there hand off for 10.
I still don't see why we bought him in the first place?
Why is the club rejecting bids for #sakho from #rennes @davidgold? The player is never fit. Why hold on to him?
Why the hell aren’t we accepting these bids for Sakho!! Get rid @davidgold he’s getting about £30k a week for sitting in the change room for God’s sake
I understand rejecting a £14M bid for Ayew but why would we reject £10M for Sakho? He's not part of our plans and doesn't want to play for us. Just sell him and replace him. I don't get it
West Ham reject £10m for Sakho
West Ham reject £14m for Ayew
£24m!!! Why aren't we accepting them Jesus Christ
So West Ham have said they are willing to sell Sakho and will listen to offers for Ayew... if sky sports are right we have rejected 2 offers for Sakho and rejected an offer for Ayew... my question is do West Ham have any type of plan in a transfer window? Doesn't seem they do..