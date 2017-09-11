West Ham fans snub Andre Ayew for MOTM award despite heroics 2-0 in win against Huddersfield

West Ham United fans decided to vote Michail Antonio as their man of the match despite Andre Ayew coming on to grab an assist and score his first goal of the season.

The former Swansea forward was a 64th-minute substitute for Chicharito and wasted little time in setting up Pedro Obiang for the first goal of the game to lift the mood in the stadium.

One became two in the space of six minutes as the Ghanaian was the first to react to the loose ball in the eighteen yard to give the Hammers a 2-0 lead and most importantly their first win of the season.

The win took away the pressure which was visibly on manager Slaven Bilic whose job was already on the line after an underwhelming start to the season.

The win lifted the home side off the foot of the league table and restored confidence and belief.

Ayew, however, will be surprised to see the vote count on Tuesday morning with Antonio edging him as the man of the match.

