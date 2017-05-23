West Ham fans welcome rumours linking Andre Ayew with move to former club Marseille

West Ham United fans have welcome reports linking star forward Andre Ayew with a move away from the club.

Ayew, 27, scored his sixth goal of the campaign in the 2-1 win at Burnley to wrap up their season.

The Ghana international is getting back to his best following an injury-ravaged season.

The forward has been linked with a move back to his boyhood club Marseille.

The father of the Ghana vice-captain Abedi Pele is quoted as saying his son could return to France.

And some hammers have hailed the news, wishing he leaves in an extraordinary turnaround.

Ship Ayew off to Marseille and get Ihenacho in. — Will Mason ⚒ (@WillMason94) May 21, 2017

Rumours about Ayew's dad saying he will return to Marseille. Let's hope so 👍 — West Ham Stuff (@WestHamStuff) May 21, 2017

@FootieWriter Wouldn't miss him. Can he take Snodgrass, Calleri and Tore with him ?? — Laurence Hayden (@haydenlaurence) May 22, 2017

@kaz7289 If a decent offer comes in for him than absolutely let him go — Adam Marsland (@AdamMarsey23) May 20, 2017

@kaz7289 Let him go — Alan Sadler (@alan_sadler) May 20, 2017

By Patrick Akoto

