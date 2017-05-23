Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

West Ham fans welcome rumours linking Andre Ayew with move to former club Marseille

Published on: 23 May 2017

West Ham United fans have welcome reports linking star forward Andre Ayew with a move away from the club.

Ayew, 27, scored his sixth goal of the campaign in the 2-1 win at Burnley to wrap up their season.

The Ghana international is getting back to his best following an injury-ravaged season.

The forward has been linked with a move back to his boyhood club Marseille.

The father of the Ghana vice-captain Abedi Pele is quoted as saying his son could return to France.

And some hammers have hailed the news, wishing he leaves in an extraordinary turnaround.

By Patrick Akoto

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s), give your comment

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations