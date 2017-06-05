West Ham forward Andre Ayew admits Ghana will need luck to qualify to 2018 World Cup

Black Stars deputy captain Andre Ayew insists his country's dream of qualifying to a fourth successive World Cup is very much on course.

Ayew, who plays for English side West Ham United, insists it's not impossible to secure qualification despite the thin hopes.

The four-time African champions have their work cut of for them as they lie third in their group.

The West Africans have fallen off the pace as they trail leaders Egypt by five points after two games.

But while Ayew admits the task is near impossible, he is refusing to throw in the towel, just yet.

“Nothing is impossible, but we can say it [the world cup qualification] is close to an impossible mission. I think the people that know me know that I never give up and in one game anything can change," he said

“So we have to say calm. We put everything in the hands of the Almighty Allah, but also in our legs because we have a lot of work to do. If we want to have a chance to go to Russia, then we have to win all the four games and expect that Egypt lose a game or draw two.

“So we are going to wait and see, [because] every game for us is a must win.”

The Black Stars take on Ethiopia in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on Sunday June 11.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)