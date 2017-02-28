Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
West Ham forward Andre Ayew happy with fair result against Watford

Published on: 28 February 2017

Andre Ayew has taken to Twitter to express his delight after grabbing the equalizer in West Ham United's 1-1 draw at Watford.

Ayew, 27, climbed off the bench to hand manager Slaven Bilic side a perfect response after going down 1-0.

And the Ghana international, who appears to be finding his form gradually after returning from an Africa Cup of Nations duty with Ghana, was delighted with the fair result.

