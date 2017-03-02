West Ham forward Andre Ayew likely to replace suspended Michail Antonio ahead of Chelsea clash

Andre Ayew could replace Michail Antonio ahead of West Ham's Premier League clash against Chelsea on Monday.

Antonio, who is the Hammers top scorer will miss the crunch Premier League clash at the London stadium through suspension after he picked up two yellow cards against Watford on Saturday.

The situation present Ayew with a perfect chance to start for the side ahead of the must-win game.

The Ghanaian possesses several asset including pace and quickness and could trouble the ageing Chelsea defence comprising Gary Cahill and David Luiz.

Andy Carroll remains a major doubt for the clash which means the Ghana international is in pole position to earn his first starts in several weeks.

Ayew scored the equalizer as the Hammers drew 1-1 at Watford over the weekend.

