West Ham hero Andre Ayew calls for concentration ahead of West Brom clash

West Ham United star Andre Ayew has warned his team mates against complacency and has urged them not to get carried away after snatching their first win of the league season over Huddersfield.

After a disastrous start to the new campaign, the Ghanaian inspired the Hammers to a 2-0 win over unbeaten Huddersfield Town after coming from the dugout.

Ayew’s incredible performance after he was brought on saw him providing an assist for Pedro Obiang to score the opener before adding another to seal the win to ease some pressure on manager Slaven Bilic.

Despite a victory, Ayew wants his team mates to eschew complacency and focus on the game against West Brom on Saturday.

“We don’t have to get too excited,” the attacker told the club website.

“We’ve played at home and we won and now we are going to West Brom and it will be very difficult there, so we have to keep calm, work hard and be patient.

“Three points does not have to change everything.

“We know one week is different from another week so now we’re going to smile for maybe 48 hours, but we have to get back to work and prepare really well for Saturday’s game, because we want to get some points at West Brom.

“I think we feel relieved to have got the points.

“We’re not over-excited because we know we didn’t start the season well and we know we need to stay on the front foot and try to go and get something at West Brom.”

