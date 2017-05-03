West Ham legend Tony Cottee praises 'unhappy' Andre Ayew's response after substitution in Stoke City draw

West Ham United legend Tony Cottee has priased Andre Ayew professionalism for his handling of his substitution in the side's barren draw at Stoke City over the weekend.

The 27-year-old seemed quite unhappy after he was replaced by Mark Noble in the 69th minute.

And West Ham legend Tony Cottee was left impressed with how the Ghana international showed his displeasure.

Andre Ayew did not seem too happy to come off, but I think it is good that he showed his displeasure," he said

"I always hated being subbed and Andre is clearly the same, but as long as he does it in the right way, I am not bothered at all about him reacting like that – he should be upset to come off."

The Hammers edged closer to Premier League safety after the stalemate at the Bet365 Stadium.

