West Ham manager David Moyes invites Ghanaian midfielder Keenan Appiah-Forson for first team training

English-born Ghanaian Keenan Appiah-Forson has been invited to West Ham's first team by manager David Moyes.

The 20-year-old has been training with the first team ahead of their Europa Conference league clash against Anderlecht in Belgium.

Appiah-Forson caught the attention of the manager with his eye-catching displays for the U21's this season. The defensive midfielder has played in all nine Premier League II games for West Ham this season.

Despite signing a professional contract, he is yet to make his senior debut for the Hammers.

David Moyes could give the youngster, who has been tagged as the next N'golo Kante, his maiden first team appearance in the Conference League.

“Keenan’s small but he’s such a tough boy. He’s similar to N’Golo Kante in terms of his work ethic because he’s so difficult to mark. Keenan has a lot of potential and it’s great that young players are getting an opportunity at West Ham under David Moyes. Keenan could be next," said former U21 manager, Terry Westley.