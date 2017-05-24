West Ham manager Slaven Bilic wants to keep Ghana star amid Marseille interest

West Ham manager Slaven Bilic has defended much-criticized Andre Ayew and says he wants to keep the forward following mounting reports surrounding his future.

Ayew endured a frustrating start to life in London after he suffered a serious thigh injury in his debut against Chelsea in August last year.

The 27-year-old missed the first four months due to injury and went ahead to represent his native Ghana at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

But the Ghanaian rediscovered his form in the latter stages of the campaign, scoring on the final day in the 2-1 win at Burnley to take his season's tally to six.

Multiple media reports in Ghana have also claimed Ayew could return to former club Marseille.

But manager Slaven Bilic has defended the club's record signing from Swansea City.

"The second goal may have benefitted from a touch of luck, but the whole action was for me brilliant,” Bilic told whufc.com when reflecting on Ayew's headed tap-in winner at Turf Moor.

"How it finished, OK, it was a bit lucky, but we came with a lot of players there [in the box] and that’s why that rebound fell to Ayew, like it did for Lanzini’s goal against Spurs. You have more chances that the ball will drop to your player when you have five in the box.

"Andre Ayew is great at being in the right place at the right time... we deserved it."

By Patrick Akoto

