West Ham star Andre Ayew denies contracting malaria on AFCON duty

West Ham United forward Andre Ayew has denied media reports he contracted malaria while on international duty with Ghana at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

Widespread reports had claimed the 27-year-old had contracted malaria in the mosquito-ridden Group D base of Port Gentil, where Ghana are participating in the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

But the former Marseille man has denied the claims as untrue.

"'I wasn't feeling well," he told West Ham's official website.

"I had some temperature and therefore had little training for two days but the medical team treated me well.

"I felt I could help and I gave it my all and I'm very happy we got the qualification."

Ayew is expected to play for the Black Stars ahead of their final group game against seven-time champions Egypt.

The West Africans must avoid defeat to ensure they finish top of their group and remain in Port-Gentil.

By Patrick Akoto

