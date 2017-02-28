West Ham star Andre Ayew hopes to hit the accelerator against Chelsea on Monday

West Ham United forward Andre Ayew has shifted focus to Chelsea after scoring in the side's 1-1 stalemate at Watford on Monday.

The 27-year-old sprang from the bench to score the match needed equalizer as the two teams shared the spoils at Vicarage Road.

Ayew is beginning to find his form after his West Ham career was blighted with a two-months injury lay-off.

The Ghana international suffered the setback during his debut against Chelsea in August last year.

But he will hope to hit the accelerator when the Hammers host the Blues on Monday at the London stadium.

“For me it was important to score – it was my first game back after the African Cup of Nations, I will continue to work hard and hopefully I will score more goals to help the team," he said after the draw at Vicarage Road

“It has been frustrating but sometimes football is a game where you have to be patient, keep and believing in yourself.

“I am not far away from 100 per cent – I played every game for Ghana at the African Cup of Nations and showed I could cope with the pressure.

“Hopefully everyone will be fit for Chelsea and we can give the supporters some joy.”

Ayew has now scored just two goals for the Hammers since his record £20.5million move from Swansea City.

