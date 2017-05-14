VIDEO: West Ham star Andre Ayew somehow misses Sitter of Season against Liverpool

West Ham striker Andre Ayew came up with a contender for miss of the season this afternoon after somehow failing to find the net not once, but TWICE against Liverpool.

The Ghanaian forward has endured something of a frustrating first campaign with the Hammers since his £20 million move from Swansea, with countless injuries and a lack of form constantly letting him down.

However, little did we all know, today was the real low point, as Ayew proceeded to strike the post from just a yard or so out.

After Liverpool had taken the lead courtesy of a classic Daniel Sturridge finish, West Ham looked for a quick response and it looked like they might’ve had it when the ball broke to Ayew – but they really, really didn’t:

To miss from that sort of distance once is unfortunate, but twice?! We’re willing to bet he wasn’t given his usually half-time orange and cup of tea after this.

Andre Ayew with literally the miss of the season.... #WHULIV pic.twitter.com/QR71EBW0N0 — Football Tweet (@Footy__Tweet) May 14, 2017

