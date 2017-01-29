West Ham star Andre Ayew to captain Ghana against DR Congo in AFCON quarters clash

Andre Ayew will captain Ghana against DR Congo in their quarter-final clash at the Africa Cup of Nations on Sunday afternoon in Oyem.

The West Ham United star will deputize for the injured Asamoah Gyan who is on the bench for the Black Stars.

Ayew is not new to this leadership role and he is expected to motivate the players to reach a sixth consecutive semi-final berth.

The winner of the will face Cameroon who truimphed 5-4 on penalties in Franceville on Saturday night.

