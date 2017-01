West Ham United fans react to Andre Ayew's performance against Leicester on Twitter

West Ham United fans have reacted to the performance of Ghana ace Andre Ayew in their 1-0 defeat against Leicester City in the English Premier League.

The Hammers saw their unbeaten run come to an end as the Foxes claimed a 1-0 win at the King Power Stadium.

Ayew was handed a starting berth but was replaced after 65 minutes and Hammers fans have reacted to his performance on Twitter.

Below are sampled Tweets about his performance.

Ayew was non existent in today's game. — West Ham Daily (@WestHamDaily) December 31, 2016

Was Ayew even playing today? — Tommy Tighe ⚒ (@TigheTommy) December 31, 2016

Let's go Defoe. Would have scored today. Sunderland can have Ayew in exchange #whufc @andilikesmash — John Ryder (@Johnryder48) December 31, 2016

Ayew is awful. Worst business ever done by a premier league club. This guy was signed in a free last summer, we signed him for 20mill — (@M_FRY10) December 31, 2016

To think we payed 20 mil for striker ayew,just let that sink in. — warren (@davewarrenwhufc) December 31, 2016

Ayew is a waste of 20 million — Jamie. (@ClassyCarroll) December 31, 2016

What a waste of money Ayew is. — John (@0703jab) December 31, 2016

Ayew was such a waste of money — Joe Edwards (@edwardsjoe917) December 31, 2016

After watching Andre Ayew play for West Ham this season I have decided his first name should be Where. #invisibleman #coyi — Miles Davis (@MilesDavisLive) December 31, 2016

Andre 'ineffective' Ayew — alex (@AlexFynn) December 31, 2016

Andre Ayew is not decent. I do not rate him. At all. — JaackMaate (@Jaack) December 31, 2016

