West Ham United hoping Andre Ayew will return from AFCON firing on all cylinders

Published on: 09 January 2017
LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 15: Andre Ayew of West Ham during the Premier League match between Chelsea and West Ham United at Stamford Bridge on August 15, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images)

English Premier League side West Ham United is hoping that their record signing Andre Ayew will return from the Africa Cup of Nations hale and firing on all cylinders.

The 28-year-old was signed from Swansea City this summer for a record 20.5 million pounds deal but have been unable to see the best of the former Marseille man.

He has since repaid the team with just a goal in his 13 appearance for the club in all competitions.

Coach Slaven Bilic is hoping the Africa Cup of Nations will be the tool that will reenergize Ayew as he returns to the club in February.

West Ham United are hoping to sign Manchester United's Marcus Rashford as replacement at least for the second half of the season.

 

