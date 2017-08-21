West Ham United interested in Lorient striker Majeed Waris

English Premier League side West Ham United are reportedly interested in signing Lorient's Abdul Majeed Waris.

The player is currently valued at £12m by his club and has previously spent time in England as a teenager.

West Ham may look to Waris as an alternative source of goals, following their 4-0 defeat to Manchester United last weekend.

Waris enjoyed his best season to date last campaign, registering a total of nine goals and five assists for Lorient.

At 5’8″, Waris isn’t the strongest or tallest of players, however, what he lacks in height he more than makes up for in pace.

Waris has also featured regularly for Ghana since 2012 racking up 22 international caps and four goals for his nation.

