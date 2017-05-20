West Ham United star Andre Ayew could return to Marseille, father Abedi Pele reveals

Ghana legend Abedi Pele has revealed that his son Andre Ayew, who plays for West Ham United, could rejoin his former club Olympique Marseille in future.

Andre had his talent honed at Marseille after coming through the youth side to become key first team player.

The 26-year-old left the Stade Velodrome on a free transfer to Swansea where he excelled in his first season and got sold on a high.

Andre cost West Ham £20.5 million to become the club's record signing.

But he could be making a return to the club in future as his father told Le Parisien on Friday.

''If the owner and the fans, who are very important for the club, have the same vision, Marseille will once again become a big club. We’ll see how the recruiting goes this summer, and where the club wants to go,’’ the Marseille legend said.

''It’s possible that André (Ayew) returns to Marseille one day. He’s one of the club’s children, developed at Marseille. He loves the shirt, and the fans know he’s ready to do anything for his club.''

