Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

West Ham United star Andre Ayew raves about Anthony Baffoe's CAF appointment

Published on: 17 November 2017
Ghana's Andre Ayew

West Ham United star Andre Ayew says Anthony Baffoe's appointment as a CAF Deputy General Secretary fits him like a glove. 

Baffoe, an ex-Ghana defender, was confirmed on Thursday in-charge of Football and Development.

He will assist Amr Fahmy with Essadik Alaoui to serve as deputy General Secretary for Finance and Administration.

Ayew believes Baffoe deserves his slot as a key member at the continent's football governing body.

 

Congrats to @AnthonyBaffoe for being appointed as CAF Deputy General https://t.co/Vl5PpBC1F4 deserve it Ghana and Africa is proud of you🙏🏾🇬🇭 pic.twitter.com/08Bv1DL4Rj

— André Ayew (@AyewAndre) November 17, 2017

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s), give your comment

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations