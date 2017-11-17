West Ham United star Andre Ayew raves about Anthony Baffoe's CAF appointment

West Ham United star Andre Ayew says Anthony Baffoe's appointment as a CAF Deputy General Secretary fits him like a glove.

Baffoe, an ex-Ghana defender, was confirmed on Thursday in-charge of Football and Development.

He will assist Amr Fahmy with Essadik Alaoui to serve as deputy General Secretary for Finance and Administration.

Ayew believes Baffoe deserves his slot as a key member at the continent's football governing body.

Congrats to @AnthonyBaffoe for being appointed as CAF Deputy General https://t.co/Vl5PpBC1F4 deserve it Ghana and Africa is proud of you🙏🏾🇬🇭 pic.twitter.com/08Bv1DL4Rj

— André Ayew (@AyewAndre) November 17, 2017

