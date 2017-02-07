West Ham United star Andre Ayew to rejoin London club today after disappointing AFCON campaign

Ghana international Andre Ayew will rejoin his club team mates today after playing in the Africa Cup of Nations for the last three weeks.

Ayew, a 20.5 million pounds signing from Swansea City had a disappointing Africa Cup of Nations campaign by his own high standards.

In his absence West Ham United have fought well to move to the top half of the English Premier League and are 9 points clear off the relegation zone despite losing super star Dimitri Payet to Marseille and Ayew to the Africa Cup of Nations.

Ayew played in and lasted the entire duration of all the six games in Gabon where he managed 2 goals albeit they were all from the spot.

His return to West Ham United is coming at a good time to the club who enjoyed coming from a goal down to win 3-1 against Southampton over the weekend.

In other news Swansea City’s new signing Jordan Ayew is also set to move to the Welsh club today.

