West Ham United star Andre Ayew urges young footballers to be disciplined

Deputy Captain of the senior national team, the Black Stars, Andre Dede Ayew has asked children who wish to take up a career in football to be disciplined at all times.

Speaking at the uniBank Soccer clinic held at the Junction Mall in Accra on Saturday, Dede said, apart from talent and interest in the game, discipline is what ensures a sustainable and successful career.

“I urge all of you to be disciplined in all endevours as that is the only way to excel in football and other professions,”he stated.

Dede who doubles as the uniBank Ambassador said, his days in the Black Stars would soon be over and young talents would be needed to take up the challenge.

“We came to meet certain players including, John Mensah, Stephen Appiah , Michael Essien, Sulley Muntari and the likes. It is now our time and we would also have to handle the mantle for others to take."

That he said, means some of the young talents at the soccer clinic would in future take up the positions in the Black Stars if they continue to work hard and be disciplined at all times.

He expressed appreciation to uniBank for the initiative and pledged to make himself available for subsequent events aimed at inspiring kids to attain the best in life.

In all, about 100 kids from schools across the country participated in the clinic and were taken through basic skills in football.

They also had the opportunity to interact and take pictures with the other football stars who were present including Mubarak Wakaso, John Boye and Stephen Appiah.

Executive Director at uniBank, Owusu-Ansah Awere said the event forms part of the bank’s corporate social responsibilities and quest to support the growth of football in the country.

As the official bank of the Black Stars he said, they are committed to supporting the game that continues to unite the country at all times.

The event he said would be maintained, expressing the hope that the Black Stars would continue making the brand and the entire nation proud.

