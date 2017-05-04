West Ham United’s Andre Ayew relishing tough test against Tottenham Hotspur under the lights

Ghana and West Ham United Star Andre Ayew is looking forward to the London derby against Spurs this Friday with a win on his mind.

The former Swansea City forward was backed by the hierarchy after he reacted furiously to being subbed in the stalemate against Stoke City over the weekend.

West Ham are undefeated in their four games and have kept a clean sheet in three of their last four games, giving their boss Slaven Bilic confidence going into this one.

But Spurs have grit and are very aggressive in front of goal this season and still have a chance to win the league title if Chelsea decides to throw it away.

“We are looking forward to the Spurs game with a lot of believe because of the way we have played in last few games,” Ayew said

“We will be up for the change and hopefully it’s a good game.”

The Ghanaian is the clubs record signing and has recovered from a difficult start to score five goals this season.

