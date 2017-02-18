Western Region FA Boss Kojo Yankah debunks saying Oti Akenteng is useless; charges journalist to produce tape

The Regional Football Association Chairman of the Western Region Kojo Yankah has debunked a story claiming he has described the Technical Director of the Ghana FA Oti Akenteng as useless and has challenged the journalist who wrote that story to produce a tape to that effect.

The Ghana FA Executive Committee member insists the story is targeted at jeopardising the existing healthy relationship he has with the hardworking Technical Director of the federation.

Reports in the media were that the WRFA Boss claims the Technical Director of the FA is useless and has not done anything productive for the development of football in the country.

But Yankah who is currently in the United States says he never granted any interview to that effect.

"It is never true that I said that. How can I even do that when Oti is the Technical Director of the federation I work for? He questioned.

"I have been in the US since the 23rd of December so whoever wrote that story is just an apology to journalism.

"I have a very good relationship with him (Oti) and no one can succeed in putting a barrier between us," he added.

Yankah then challenged the journalist to produce tapes that show that he really made those comments about Oti.

"From the way the story was written, you could see that the writer is only trying to create a problem between us but God willing, it will not happen," he added.

"That person is an apology to the profession called journalism. How can you concoct a story by involving me when I am not even in the country? What does he stand to achieve with such a concocted story. I am happy Oti Akenteng has not responded because he knows I can't do that," he concluded.

The outspoken Kojo Yankah who hinted he will be returning to Ghana soon also noted that the only FA person his wife knows is the President Kwesi Nyantakyi but the story mentioned that his wife even sees Oti Akenteng is an unproductive TD of the federation. He debunked that too.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on ywitter

