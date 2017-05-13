"We've motivated Black Starlets well enough to win the cup, says deputy Sports Minister

Deputy Sports Minister Pius Enam Hadzide says the Black Starlets are well motivated to return home with the 2017 U-17 Africa Youth Championship trophy.

Coach Paa Kwasi Fabin's side have been drawn in Group A alongside Africa giants Cameroon, Guinea and host country Gabon.

Hidzide believes his outfit have done their part in making sure the team break their 18-year title drought at the tournament.

"The Black Starlets are well taken care of, I met them on behalf of the Minister and the president, there is an arrangement and their bonus structure is clearly understood by us."

"They left Ghana well motivated and in high spirit and they have some senior officials of the Ministry with them."

"We believe in the team we have and I am very confident they will do well at the championship."

The team will lock horns with Cameroon in the opening fixture if the group at Port Gentil on Monday.

