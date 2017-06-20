We’ve not rejected any state funeral- Herbert Addo family reacts

Spokesman for the family of the late coach Herbert Addo, Philip Addo has quashed reports that the family have reject an offer from the Sports Ministry and the Ghana Football Association to for the late coach.

Addo, who was confirmed dead three months ago, aged 66, won the Ghana Premier League on five occasions with four different clubs will be buried on Saturday, June 24, 2017 in Aburi.

Reports from a section of media suggest that, the family have blatantly declined an offer from the sports ministry and the nation's football governing body to give him a state burial.

However, the spokesperson of the family, Philip Addo debunked the reports during an interview with Starr Sports.

“We understood that there is being a section of the family who have been on record to have said that the Addo family have refused the offer from the GFA and the sports ministry ”

“But this is not the entire Addo family,this is just a section of the family namely the recent wife Gifty Acquah and i am not sure she consulted the family because i led the delegation to the GFA and the sports ministry.”

“Any news that may have come out about the Addo family blatantly refusing the offer from the GFA and the sports ministry was not accurate.”

“We did not refuse any offer from the sports ministry and the GFA so any refusal previously recorded is false.”

