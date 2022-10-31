What BBC pundit said about Thomas Partey’s performance against Nottingham

BBC pundit Glenn Murray lauded Thomas Partey’s performance against Nottingham Forest, saying the Arsenal midfielder "completely ran the show" in the Premier League clash.

Arsenal comfortably beat Nottingham 5-0 at the Emirates to reclaim first place in the table from Manchester City.

It was the perfect response from the Gunners after dropping points against Southampton last weekend and defeat to PSV in the Europa League on Thursday evening.

The Ghana international scored a stunning fourth for Arsenal. He received the ball outside the box and unleashed a first-time shot into the top corner.

“The team has been exceptional. Shootout to Reiss Nelson who came on as an early substitute and got two goals and an assist,” Murray said on BBC Radio 5 Live.

“Everything that’s happened for Arsenal has come through Thomas Partey.”

The 29-year-old has two spectacular goals this season, after scoring his first early this month in the north London derby against Tottenham.