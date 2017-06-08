What you need to know about Kwesi Appiah’s new boys

Black Stars returnee coach Kwesi Appiah gave invites to some new boys ahead of Ghana’s upcoming game against Ethiopia in what will be Kwesi Appiah’s first game upon his return to the black stars.

Thomas Agyepong, Kingsley Sarfo, Lumor Agbenyenu and Isaac Sackey were among those to have received their maiden black stars call up.

Isaac Sackey

The 23-year-old former Liberty Professional player plays as a defensive midfielder for Turkey Super ligue outfit Alanyaspor. He also played in the Europa league with Czech Republic side Slovan Liberec where he spent four seasons. He racked up 21 appearances for the Turkish side, notching two goals.

Thomas Agyepong

Thomas Agyepong is a 20-year-old Manchester City forward on loan at second-tier Dutch side NAC Breda. He spent last season at Eredivise side Twente but struggled to get games under his belt.

Agyepong helped NAC Breda to get a spot in the play-off places for promotion into the Eredivise, with two goals in 27 games.

Lumor Agbenyenu

Lumor is a 20-year-old left back who currently plays Bundesliga II side 1860 Munich on loan from Portuguese behemoths Porto FC, joining the Dragons from Kasoa based side Unistar Academy in 2014.

He racked up 16 games for the Bundesliga II side, finding the net two times. He has also had a spell with Portimonense, where he spent 1.5 years.

Kingsley Sarfo

Kingsley Sarfo has hogged the headlines in Sweden with majestic showings on a weekly basis at IK Sirius. A midfielder by trade, Sarfo has been scouted by European giants including Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund. He has also played for Swedish side BW 90 IF where he got 15 games under his belt.

