What you need to know about new Black Stars defender Lumor Agbenyenu of 1860 Munich

Lumor Agbenyenu is talented left back who graduated from the Kasoa-based Unistar Academy before leaving for Europe in 2014 to join giants FC Porto.

He helped the Dragons to win the Portuguese Junior League title and also played in the UEFA U19 Champions League (Youth League Cup).

At the end of the season, he was transferred to second-tier side Portimonense for more first team experience where played for one-and-half seasons.

He spent the second half of this season, on-loan at German Bundesliga II side TSG 1860 Munich.

Agbenyenu played 16 matches and scored two goals.

He was included in Ghana's provisional squad for the 2015 FIFA U20 World Cup in New Zealand but was unable to travel to join the squad due to paperwork.

