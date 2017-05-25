Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

What you need to know about new Black Stars midfielder Isaac Sackey of Alanyaspor

Published on: 25 May 2017
Isaac Sackey

Isaac Sackey is a defensive midfielder with Turkish Super Ligue side Alanyaspor and has spent the last five years in Europe.

He is a former player of Liberty Professionals.

The 23-year-old played for four seasons at Czech side Slovan Liberec where he featured in the Europa League.

He won the Cup and Super Cup with Slovan Liberec with his most successful season being the 2013/2014 campaign where he scored two goals in 23 league matches.

Sackey has scored two goals in 21 league appearances for Alanyaspor this term.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s), give your comment

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations