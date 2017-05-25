What you need to know about new Black Stars midfielder Thomas Agyepong of NAC Breda
Thomas Agyepong is a striker-cum-winger and owned by English side Manchester City who spent the season on loan at Dutch second-tier side NAC Breda.
He featured for Ghana at the 2013 African Junior Championship in Morocco where
Agyepong is a graduate from the Right to Dream Academy.
The 20-year-old helped NAC Breda to finish fifth in the after scoring two goals in 27 league matches.
NAC Breda are in the playoff for promotion to the Eredivisie.