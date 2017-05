Nicholas Opoku is a centre back and a Ghana youth international.

The 19-year-old was a member of the 2013 Ghana U17 team which failed to progress from the Group stage at the African Championship in Morocco.

Opoku has his career at the renowned Kumasi Corners Babies before moving to Berekum for Premier League football.

His physique and defensive acumen have made preferred choice in the local Black Stars squad.

