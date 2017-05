Joseph Addo is a former Ghana youth international and a reliable goalkeeper for Aduana Stars.

He has rich experience, having played for Sekondi Hasaacas, Heart of Lions and Asante Kotoko.

Addo's agility has ensured Stephen Adams has been benched at the Dormaa-based.

His ability to command defenders and aerial prowess make him one of the safest pair of the hands on the local scene.

