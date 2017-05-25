What you need to know about new Ghana midfielder  Godsway Donyoh of Nordsjaelland

Godsway Donyoh is a product of the Right to Dream Academy in Ghana.

He was signed by English giants Manchester City who loaned his out to Swedish side Djurgårdens IF for the 2013 Allsvenskan season.

Donyoh later moved to Swedish second-tier side Falkenbergs on loan for the 2014/2015 season before return to City.

The 22-year-old signed a permanent two-year deal with Nordsjaelland in March this year after impressing on loan from City.

In December last year, he was invited to train with the local Black Stars ahead of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

Watch highlights of Godsway Donyoh

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)