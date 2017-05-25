What you need to know about new Ghana midfielder Kingsley Sarfo of Swedish side Sirius

Kingsley Kofi Sarfo has been a revelation in the Swedish top-flight this season for newly-promoted IK Sirius.

He moved to Sweden in 2014 from the Soccer Soldier Acadamy to join the club in the second-tier league and played for two season to help them qualify to the Allsvenkan.

Sarfo was named best player in the Swedish second-tier league for 2016 after scoring one goal in 29 matches.

Swedish coach Tom Strand, then with Bechem United, scouted Sarfo in Ghana and sent him to the Soccer Soldier Acadamy.

He is a former player of Kumasi-based Anokye Stars.

Sarfo has scored three league goals so far and was named the league's Player of the Month for April.

