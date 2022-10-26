Why Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand thinks Casemiro is ahead of Thomas Partey

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has weighed in on the Casemiro-Thomas Partey comparisons, declaring that the Brazil star is superior to Ghana's deputy captain.

Partey is one of Arsenal's most important players, with the midfielder providing a lot to the Gunners, particularly this season, when they are surprisingly challenging for the title.

In comparison to Casemiro, the midfielder has yet to settle at Manchester United after a big-money move from Real Madrid, where he won the Champions League five times.

Partey scored his first goal of the season early this month in the north London derby, an absolute stunner in Arsenal's 3-1 win over Tottenham.

Casemiro, on the other hand, made his first league start on October 10 against Everton, and has since started the last two games, scoring an injury-time equaliser for Manchester United in the weekend's 1-1 draw with Chelsea.

“How do you prove yourself with cameos of minimal minutes here and there but also, why should he have to prove himself?” Ferdinand told Vibe with Five.

“You’re not coming into Man City. You’re not coming to Bayern Munich. You’re coming into a team that needs to improve. You’re bringing in someone for £70million, probably £100m overall package minimum, who won the Champions League a couple of months ago and saying, ‘prove yourself to get in this team.’

“It’s not the Man Utd of old. It’s Europa League Man Utd. He isn’t 18 years old. If Casemiro comes through, the door has to be opened. Welcome him in and play because we know what you’re bringing.”

He was then pressed on a comparison with Partey and said: “Partey is a really good player. He’s been really good. He’s not the right player to play holding midfielder for Man Utd. We’re talking about a player with many rungs up, many rungs.

“It’s like saying before we had Fred and McTominay in the CDM position, would you not have taken Partey? Well, yes, I would have, but what does that prove? All I’m saying is we’re talking about Casemiro against Partey, and it’s not a competition.”

Both players will play for their respective countries in the upcoming World Cup in Qatar.