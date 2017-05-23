Why signing Ghana defender Daniel Opare would be the wrong choice for Birmingham City

By Tom Heslop

On Monday afternoon, reports emerged in the Ghanaian press that Birmingham City manager Harry Redknapp and Director of Football Jeff Vetere were interested in signing Augsburg right back Daniel Opare.

The former Real Madrid and Porto full back was taken to the newly crowned La Liga champions during Vetere's time with the club and the report is suggesting that he now wants to link up once again with Opare now he is in the job at Blues.

However, with two first team right backs ahead of Opare, would it really make sense for the 26-year-old to make the move to the Midlands?

Some would argue yes, some you would say would argue no, one of those being Josh Dacres-Cogley.

The young right back burst onto the scene over the course of the 2016/17 season following a successful preseason under former manager Gary Rowett and it looks like he could well be involved in the upcoming season should the club not seek out another right back.

If they do, it could prove to be bad news for Dacres-Cogley who already has Emilio Nsue in front of him in the pecking order.

Granted, Opare is probably a much better player than Dacres-Cogley but it doesn't seem fair to push the youth out, especially when there needs to be at least one academy product in the match day set-up next season.

For me, Opare would be a waste of the clubs transfer money because we already have a great Championship full-back in Nsue and Dacres-Cogley is a well rounded replacement who has already shown us this season that he is capable of handling the pressure of playing in the second tier of English football.

I personally feel as though signing Opare would be a risk and even though he has proved himself in the majority of the teams he has played with, I believe that he would struggle to fit into the Blues team, thus making him a waste of money.

