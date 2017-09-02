Wilfred Osei Palmer: "We have 30% chance of qualifying to Russia"

Executive Committee member of the Ghana Football Association Wilfred Osei Kweku Palmer has stated that Ghana's hopes of qualifying to Russia 2018 FIFA World is now left with 30% after Friday's disappointing draw against Congo.

The four-time Africa champions were held to a 1-1 stalemate at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Friday by a well determined Congolese side, which dented Ghana's qualification hopes.

And speaking to Happy FM Weekend Sports, Palmer says the team's hopes of making a fourth successive tournament appearance is now 30% left after Friday's poor outing.

"We now have only 30% chance to qualify to Russia 2018 but we'll keep fighting until the end."

Ghana will jet off to Brazzaville for the return encounter on Tuesday September 5.

