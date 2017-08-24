Wilfred Palmer: We'll pursue our World Cup dreams until the end

The Black Stars chances of making to a fourth successive FIFA World Cup looks gloomy after collecting just a point from their opening two games while closest rivals Egypt occupy summit of the log with six points.

But the outspoken FA guru believes all is not lost as they plan to pip Egypt for the sole ticket.

“World Cup is a major project for the FA, we can’t miss out, people may doubt it but am very confident we can get Ghana there. If you take the inflow of money with regards to prize money in participating has been a major component of inflows since 2006.

“The World Cup is a viable and commercial product and we will pursue it, so all is not over,” he told Asempa FM.

Ghana will face Congo in a double-header in the 2018 World Cup qualifier on September 1 and 5 as they yearn to bounce back after their sluggish start to their campaign.