Will boxing promoter Asamoah Gyan succeed where former England star Rio Ferdinand failed?

Multi-talented may be an understatement when Black Stars skipper Asamoah Gyan is described.

Gyan is known worldwide for his talents as a footballer, a musician and his business acumen which has birthed several businesses but he may have found a new sport to engage in when he retires.

The Kayerispor striker is currently on vacation in Accra and his love for boxing has seen him lace-up some boxing gloves and work some pads.

In a video on Instagram, the Black Stars skipper is captured showing off his boxing skills under the tutelage of former IBO lightweight world champion Emmanuel Tagoe, who is incidentally signed to Gyan's Baby Jet Promotions boxing syndicate.

The video was accompanied with the caption: “Different talent right there. We still working though.”

If Gyan decides to take up the sport, he will be hoping to avoid the fate of former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand who was refused a professional boxing licence in May 2018.

At the time, the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC) said it was "not beneficial" for Ferdinand to be granted a licence.

"It was not sensible for him or for the sport," BBBofC general secretary Robert Smith told BBC Sport.

Ferdinand, 39, who retired from football in 2015, announced his new career in September and said he was "disappointed" by the BBBofC's decision.

Source: Graphic.com.gh